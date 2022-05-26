Toronto Raptors C Khem Birch Has Surgery on Knee

TSN 1050’s Josh Lewenberg reports that Toronto Raptors center Khem Birch underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday.

Birch had been dealing with soreness and swelling in the knee since early last season. After rehabbing the knee, he’s expected to be ready for training camp in the fall. Birch played 55 regular-season games for the Raps, starting 28 of them. He averaged 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and one assist.

Birch is the only center on the Raptors, and it was seen as a position of weakness for the team. Toronto is unusually long and tall in every other position, choosing to sacrifice size at the five. Expectations are that the Raptors will look to bolster the center position during the offseason.

Toronto finished the season fifth in the East and was eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

