Toronto Raptors PG Fred VanVleet Out of Game 5 Against 76ers

Sportsnet’s Blake Murphy reports that Fred VanVleet will not play Game 5 for the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Fred VanVleet revealed at shootaround that he’s out tonight, and is not sure if he’d be available for Game 6. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 25, 2022

VanVleet said at the Raptors’ shootaround that he would be unavailable for Monday’s game. He also said he was unsure if he’d be ready for Game 6, should Toronto win tonight. VanVleet suffered a hip injury in Game 4 that forced him to leave the game early.

This season, VanVleet led Toronto with Pascal Siakam with an average of 37.9 minutes. The two of them led the NBA in minutes played as well. VanVleet was the Raps’ second-highest scorer with 20.3 points and led the team with 6.7 assists.

The Raptors won Game 4 110-102 over the Sixers but trail in the series three games to one. If the Raptors win, Game 6 will go down on Thursday in Toronto.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Toronto Raptors are +285 on the moneyline and +3 on the spread against the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5.