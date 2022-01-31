Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Just the Numbers
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/31
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Game Information
TOR (24-23) ATL (24-25)
Date: 01/31/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Toronto Raptors (126) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-148)
Moneyline (Current): Toronto Raptors (104) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-112)
Spread (Open): Toronto Raptors (3) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-3)
Spread (Current): Toronto Raptors (1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-1)
Game Total (Open): 218
Game Total (Current): 216
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors (13000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Atlanta Hawks (7000)
Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toronto Raptors (25.60%) vs. Atlanta Hawks (74.40%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: ATL – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: ATL -181
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: ATL – 3.25 Stars – Expected Margin ATL +4.3
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 4.5 Stars – Projected Total: 222.3
