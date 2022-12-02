BETTING NBA
12:28 PM, December 2, 2022

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/02

Date: 12/02/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +2.5   -110   O 222.5   -110   +116  
 Current +2   -110   223   -110   +110  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -2.5   -110   U 222.5   -110   -136  
 Current -2   -110   223   -110   -130  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.0 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   17.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   18.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   13.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   17.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   12.1 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   30.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   24.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.7 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. SF  Joe Harris   8.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SG  Seth Curry   10.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 NO -2.5 221.5 126-108
Mon, Nov 28 CLE -5.0 218.5 100-88
Sat, Nov 26 DAL +2.5 214.5 105-100
Wed, Nov 23 BKN +2.5 222.5 112-98
Sat, Nov 19 ATL +5.5 226.5 124-122

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 WAS -5.5 228.0 113-107
Mon, Nov 28 ORL -11.5 224.0 109-102
Sun, Nov 27 POR -8.0 224.0 111-97
Fri, Nov 25 IND -3.5 233.5 128-117
Wed, Nov 23 TOR -2.5 222.5 112-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road off two or more days rest over their last 10 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 12-4 (.750) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road over their last 16 games