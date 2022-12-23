BETTING NBA
12:31 PM, December 23, 2022

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/23/2022

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +5.5   -110   O 215   -110   +198  
 Current +4   -106   215   -110   +152  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -5.5   -110   U 215   -110   -240  
 Current -4   -114   215   -110   -180  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   26.2 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   18.6 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.2 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.9 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PF  Thaddeus Young   5.1 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   20.7 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   14.1 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   14.8 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   11.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   9.0 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 NY +2.0 217.5 113-106
Mon, Dec 19 PHI +6.5 219.5 104-101
Sun, Dec 18 GS -6.0 224.0 126-110
Fri, Dec 16 BKN -0.5 224.5 119-116
Wed, Dec 14 SAC -5.0 232.0 124-123

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 MIL -2.5 216.5 114-106
Mon, Dec 19 UTA -6.5 220.5 122-99
Sat, Dec 17 DAL -8.5 211.5 100-99
Fri, Dec 16 IND -8.0 221.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 14 DAL +2.5 217.0 105-90