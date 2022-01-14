Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Model Breakdown The Toronto Raptors will try and shed the sting of their winning streak getting snapped in a gritty home loss on Wednesday as they kick off a five-game road trip against their former head coach, Dwane Casey, and the lowly Detroit Pistons. Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons NBA Game Information

TOR (20-18) DET (9-31) Date: 01/14/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Toronto Raptors (-300) vs. Detroit Pistons (245) Moneyline (Current): Toronto Raptors ( -340 ) vs. Detroit Pistons ( 275 ) Spread (Open): Toronto Raptors (-7) vs. Detroit Pistons (7) Spread (Current): Toronto Raptors ( -8 ) vs. Detroit Pistons ( 8 ) Game Total (Open): 214.5 Game Total (Current): 214

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors ( 13000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Detroit Pistons ( 50000 )

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toronto Raptors (87.49%) vs. Detroit Pistons (12.51%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: TOR – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: TOR – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 2.5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Game News and Notes

The Raptors are eighth in the Eastern Conference and have won six of their past seven games. Toronto’s previous game was a winnable 99-95 loss to the Phoenix Suns that ended their six-game win streak. OG Anunoby had the game-high with 25 points.

Fred VanVleet leads the team in scoring, averaging 22 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.7 steals. He also leads the league in minutes per game at 37.7. Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. were out for Thursday’s game with injuries and are questionable for Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are second-last in the league but have won two of their past three games. Detroit is coming off a 133-87 loss to the Bulls. Josh Jackson had a team-high 16 points off the bench. The Pistons leading scorer Jerami Grant is out for at least another couple of weeks due to a UCL tear in his thumb. Cade Cunningham leads the team in his place with 15.4 points per game, 5.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. Saddiq Bey is close behind, averaging 15.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Detroit is second-last in NBA scoring, averaging 101.2 points a night, while Toronto is 17th with 107.8. The Raptors limit teams to 106.4 points, while the Pistons allow 111.3 a game. Toronto has a +1.3 point differential, while Detroit has an NBA worst -10.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 214, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 217.6.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model expects the Raptors to beat the Pistons easily. According to the model, Toronto has an 87.49 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -699, and an expected margin of victory of 13.5 points. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Raptors at -340 on the moneyline and -8 on the spread. Essentially, everyone agrees it will be a beatdown, but the model thinks it’ll be more lopsided than the oddsmakers do.

The model recommends Toronto on the moneyline and spread, giving both bets a five-star rating. It predicts the game will go over the 214 point total but only gives that wager two-and-a-half stars.