BETTING NBA
12:44 PM, February 3, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/03

Date: 02/03/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open -6.5   -108   O 227.5   -110   -270  
 Current -7.5   -114   225   -110   -300  
Houston Rockets  Open +6.5   -112   U 227.5   -110   +220  
 Current +7.5   -106   225   -110   +245  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.9 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.7 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. PF  Precious Achiuwa   10.3 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. C  Alperen Sengn   15.3 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   11.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SF  Kenyon Martin Jr.   11.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
4. SF  Eric Gordon   12.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PG  Daishen Nix   3.6 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 UTA +2.5 229.5 131-128
Mon, Jan 30 PHO +2.0 220.0 114-106
Sat, Jan 28 POR +3.0 231.5 123-105
Fri, Jan 27 GS +4.0 234.0 129-117
Wed, Jan 25 SAC +3.0 238.0 113-95

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 OKC +6.0 232.5 112-106
Sat, Jan 28 DET +6.0 236.0 117-114
Thu, Jan 26 CLE +8.0 217.0 113-95
Wed, Jan 25 WAS +2.0 233.5 108-103
Mon, Jan 23 MIN +6.0 233.0 119-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Rockets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Houston Rockets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Houston Rockets are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 19-31 (.373) against the spread in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 8-17 (.308) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 0-3 (.000) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 19-28 (.396) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets are 8-16 (.320) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Houston Rockets have not covered in their last 4 games on the road off a win
  • The Houston Rockets are 1-8 (.111) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Houston Rockets are 3-11 (.214) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Houston Rockets are 4-14 (.222) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 18 games
  • The Houston Rockets are 6-18 (.250) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 24 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 1-7 (.125) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 7-13 (.333) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 21 games