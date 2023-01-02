BETTING NBA
12:34 PM, January 2, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +2.5   -110   O 227   -110   +120  
 Current +2.5   -112   229   -110   +116  
Indiana Pacers  Open -2.5   -110   U 227   -110   -142  
 Current -2.5   -108   229   -110   -134  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   26.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   18.7 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.5 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   17.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   8.8 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.7 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 PHO -2.0 221.5 113-104
Thu, Dec 29 MEM +4.5 230.5 119-106
Tue, Dec 27 LAC -3.5 218.5 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 CLE +4.5 214.0 118-107
Wed, Dec 21 NY +2.0 217.5 113-106

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 LAC +2.5 230.5 131-130
Thu, Dec 29 CLE +4.0 225.0 135-126
Tue, Dec 27 ATL +1.5 238.0 129-114
Mon, Dec 26 NO +2.0 234.5 113-93
Fri, Dec 23 MIA +6.0 223.5 111-108