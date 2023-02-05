BETTING NBA
11:42 AM, February 5, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 02/05/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +4.5   -114   O 230.5   -110   +154  
 Current +3   -110   231   -108   +124  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -4.5   -106   U 230.5   -110   -184  
 Current -3   -110   231   -112   -146  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.8 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.7 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PF  Precious Achiuwa   10.3 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.6 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.3 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   21.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Xavier Tillman Sr.   4.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Tyus Jones   10.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
6. SG  John Konchar   6.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 HOU -7.5 223.5 117-111
Wed, Feb 01 UTA +2.5 229.5 131-128
Mon, Jan 30 PHO +2.0 220.0 114-106
Sat, Jan 28 POR +3.0 231.5 123-105
Fri, Jan 27 GS +4.0 234.0 129-117

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 CLE +6.0 223.0 128-113
Wed, Feb 01 POR -6.0 239.5 122-112
Sun, Jan 29 IND -8.0 242.0 112-100
Fri, Jan 27 MIN -1.5 236.0 111-100
Wed, Jan 25 GS +2.5 245.5 122-120

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on the road over their last 6 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-0 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 15-9 (.600) against the spread at home in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 10-17 (.370) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 14-9 (.609) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-6 (.222) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-6 (.143) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 46-25 (.639) against the spread at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-5 (.167) against the spread on the road over their last 6 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-9 (.250) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 12 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 8-16 (.333) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 24 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 1-8 (.111) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Toronto Raptors are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road over their last 5 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 7-14 (.318) against the spread on the road over their last 22 games