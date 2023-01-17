BETTING NBA
11:44 AM, January 17, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/17

Date: 01/17/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +6   -110   O 223.5   -110   +205  
 Current +5   -110   224   -110   +184  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -6   -110   U 223.5   -110   -250  
 Current -5   -110   224   -110   -220  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.6 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.4 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   17.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.2 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   8.1 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   31.0 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.8 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. PF  Bobby Portis   14.2 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   7.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 NY +2.0 219.0 123-121
Sat, Jan 14 ATL -7.5 232.0 114-103
Thu, Jan 12 CHA -7.5 229.5 124-114
Tue, Jan 10 CHA -7.5 229.0 132-120
Sun, Jan 08 POR -3.0 226.5 117-105

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 16 IND -5.5 229.0 132-119
Sat, Jan 14 MIA +4.5 213.5 111-95
Thu, Jan 12 MIA +6.0 212.0 108-102
Wed, Jan 11 ATL -4.0 228.5 114-105
Mon, Jan 09 NY +1.0 219.0 111-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 9-3 (.750) against the spread vs. the Milwaukee Bucks on the road off a win over their last 12 games