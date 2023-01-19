BETTING NBA
01:29 PM, January 19, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/19/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open -2.5   -110   O N/A   N/A   -136  
 Current -4   -112   N/A   N/A   -178  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +2.5   -110   U N/A   N/A   +116  
 Current +4   -108   N/A   N/A   +150  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.5 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.7 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.4 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   17.6 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   8.2 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.3 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.0 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 17 MIL +1.5 222.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 NY +2.0 219.0 123-121
Sat, Jan 14 ATL -7.5 232.0 114-103
Thu, Jan 12 CHA -7.5 229.5 124-114
Tue, Jan 10 CHA -7.5 229.0 132-120

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 DEN +9.0 241.5 122-118
Mon, Jan 16 UTA -4.0 231.5 126-125
Sat, Jan 14 CLE +4.5 225.0 110-102
Fri, Jan 13 PHO -6.5 223.0 121-116
Wed, Jan 11 DET -6.0 233.0 135-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves since the start of 2020/2021