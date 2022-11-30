BETTING NBA
01:45 PM, November 30, 2022

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +1   -108   O 224.5   -110   -102  
 Current +1   -110   224.5   -112   -102  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -1   -112   U 224.5   -110   -116  
 Current -1   -110   224.5   -108   -116  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.1 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   19.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   12.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   22.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   18.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   12.9 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   10.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 CLE -5.0 218.5 100-88
Sat, Nov 26 DAL +2.5 214.5 105-100
Wed, Nov 23 BKN +2.5 222.5 112-98
Sat, Nov 19 ATL +5.5 226.5 124-122
Wed, Nov 16 MIA -3.5 216.0 112-104

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 OKC -6.0 232.5 105-101
Fri, Nov 25 MEM +2.5 227.0 132-111
Wed, Nov 23 SA -5.5 228.0 129-110
Mon, Nov 21 GS -10.5 227.0 128-83
Fri, Nov 18 BOS +3.5 227.0 117-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off a win over their last 5 games
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Toronto Raptors