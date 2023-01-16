BETTING NBA
12:45 PM, January 16, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/16/2023
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +3   -110   O 218   -110   +124  
 Current +3   -110   218.5   -110   +124  
New York Knicks  Open -3   -110   U 218   -110   -146  
 Current -3   -110   218.5   -110   -146  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.7 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   17.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.1 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.1 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   8.1 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.5 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   19.7 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.3 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 14 ATL -7.5 232.0 114-103
Thu, Jan 12 CHA -7.5 229.5 124-114
Tue, Jan 10 CHA -7.5 229.0 132-120
Sun, Jan 08 POR -3.0 226.5 117-105
Fri, Jan 06 NY -3.5 216.0 112-108

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 DET -8.5 225.5 117-104
Fri, Jan 13 WAS -3.5 220.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 11 IND -4.5 226.5 119-113
Mon, Jan 09 MIL -1.0 219.0 111-107
Fri, Jan 06 TOR +3.5 216.0 112-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the New York Knicks since the start of 2021/2022
  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors at home since the start of 2020/2021