12:46 PM, December 21, 2022

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +1   -110   O 218.5   -110   -104  
 Current +1.5   -110   217.5   -110   +102  
New York Knicks  Open -1   -110   U 218.5   -110   -112  
 Current -1.5   -110   217.5   -110   -120  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.0 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.6 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.7 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Chris Boucher   11.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. PG  Malachi Flynn   6.6 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   22.3 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   19.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   8.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. PG  Immanuel Quickley   10.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 PHI +6.5 219.5 104-101
Sun, Dec 18 GS -6.0 224.0 126-110
Fri, Dec 16 BKN -0.5 224.5 119-116
Wed, Dec 14 SAC -5.0 232.0 124-123
Sun, Dec 11 ORL -6.5 223.0 111-99

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 GS -6.0 221.5 132-94
Sun, Dec 18 IND +0.5 226.5 109-106
Fri, Dec 16 CHI +2.5 225.5 114-91
Wed, Dec 14 CHI +3.5 226.5 128-120
Sun, Dec 11 SAC -2.5 226.0 112-99

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors at home since the start of 2020/2021