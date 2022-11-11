BETTING NBA
11:16 AM, November 11, 2022

Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/11

Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open -4.5   -114   O 220   -108   +166  
 Current -5.5   -108   219.5   -110   -220  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +4.5   -106   U 220   -112   -198  
 Current +5.5   -106   220   -110   +184  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.2 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   16.8 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   17.8 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. PF  Chris Boucher   9.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Otto Porter Jr.   6.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. SG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   13.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. PF  Aleksej Pokuevski   8.6 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SF  Luguentz Dort   12.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PF  Mike Muscala   7.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. PG  Tre Mann   11.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 HOU -10.0 224.5 116-109
Mon, Nov 07 CHI +2.5 221.0 111-97
Sun, Nov 06 CHI -4.0 220.0 113-104
Fri, Nov 04 DAL +4.5 216.5 111-110
Wed, Nov 02 SA -7.0 224.0 143-100

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 MIL +1.0 213.0 136-132
Mon, Nov 07 DET -2.0 223.5 112-103
Sat, Nov 05 MIL +5.5 219.0 108-94
Thu, Nov 03 DEN +6.5 229.0 122-110
Tue, Nov 01 ORL -3.0 216.5 116-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder off two or more days rest
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Toronto Raptors off a loss
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors off a loss over their last 5 games