BETTING NBA
11:48 AM, December 11, 2022

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/11/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open -6.5   -110   O 222.5   -110   -275  
 Current -6.5   -110   222.5   -110   -270  
Orlando Magic  Open +6.5   -110   U 222.5   -110   +225  
 Current +6.5   -110   222.5   -110   +220  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   16.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SF  OG Anunoby   19.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.0 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.9 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   11.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. PF  Moritz Wagner   11.2 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. C  Bol Bol   12.7 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   13.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. C  Mo Bamba   7.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 ORL -8.5 222.0 113-109
Wed, Dec 07 LAL -12.0 229.5 126-113
Mon, Dec 05 BOS -1.5 228.5 116-110
Sat, Dec 03 ORL -11.0 220.0 121-108
Fri, Dec 02 BKN +1.5 223.0 114-105

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 TOR +8.5 222.0 113-109
Wed, Dec 07 LAC +6.5 216.5 116-111
Mon, Dec 05 MIL +10.5 226.0 109-102
Sat, Dec 03 TOR +11.0 220.0 121-108
Fri, Dec 02 CLE +10.5 217.5 107-96

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic over their last 14 games
  • The Orlando Magic are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2021/2022