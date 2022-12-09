BETTING NBA
11:08 AM, December 9, 2022

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/09

Date: 12/09/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open -7.5   -110   O 220   -110   -320  
 Current -8   -106   221   -110   -295  
Orlando Magic  Open +7.5   -110   U 220   -110   +260  
 Current +8   -114   221   -110   +240  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.4 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. PG  Fred VanVleet   16.8 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   19.2 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.7 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   11.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.8 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   9.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. C  Bol Bol   12.8 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. PF  Moritz Wagner   11.3 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PG  Cole Anthony   13.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 LAL -12.0 229.5 126-113
Mon, Dec 05 BOS -1.5 228.5 116-110
Sat, Dec 03 ORL -11.0 220.0 121-108
Fri, Dec 02 BKN +1.5 223.0 114-105
Wed, Nov 30 NO -2.5 221.5 126-108

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 LAC +6.5 216.5 116-111
Mon, Dec 05 MIL +10.5 226.0 109-102
Sat, Dec 03 TOR +11.0 220.0 121-108
Fri, Dec 02 CLE +10.5 217.5 107-96
Wed, Nov 30 ATL +6.5 228.0 125-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Orlando Magic on the road
  • The Toronto Raptors are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic over their last 14 games