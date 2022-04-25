Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Model Preview
Overview
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host Game 5 with the Toronto Raptors tonight from the Wells Fargo Center and will look to close out the series with a win.
The Raptors kept their season alive on Saturday afternoon when they picked up a 110-102 victory in Game 4 at home, but that victory might have come at a cost. Fred Van Vleet left the game for the Raptors and his return for the series is in doubt, as he’s listed out for Game 5.
Pascal Siakam dropped a game-high 34 points for the Raptors in their victory, while neither team shot the ball particularly well, with both teams shooting under 43% from the floor.
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information
Toronto Raptors (1-3) | Philadelphia 76ers (3-1)
Date: 04/25/2022 | Time: 8:00 PM
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors +49000
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers +1200
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Analysis
The 76ers have been the much better team in this series and it shows with them currently boasting a 3-1 advantage over the Raptors. Toronto received a boost with the return of Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes on Saturday, which saw him contribute on the glass, recording 11 rebounds. His presence in the paint and the energy he brings to the Raptors will be integral if they want to bring the series back home to Toronto for Game 6, especially with Van Vleet unable to suit up.
Even with some question marks associated with the Raptors ahead of this game, the SportsGrid betting model does give Toronto a 55.60% of winning Game 5, while the model also really likes the Raptors on both the moneyline and spread, giving both five-star ratings ahead of this contest tonight.
Along with the model in favor of the Raptors, it also has a strong outlook on the total, which has it in favor of the over with another five-star rating. The first four games of this series have seen 242, 209, 205, and 212 points scored, with tonight’s total currently set at 210.
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toronto Raptors (55.60%) vs Philadelphia 76ers (44.40%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: TOR 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: TOR 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
