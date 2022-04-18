Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Model Preview

Toronto had no answer for the 76ers in game one, but they did win three of four regular-season matchups this year. With that being said, there are plenty of injury concerns surrounding the Raptors in this contest, with Scottie Barnes out, as well as Gary Trent Jr., and Thaddeus Young considered doubtful to play.

The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will collide tonight from the Wells Fargo Center for game two of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The 76ers put forth a dominating performance in game one by a score of 131-111, thanks to a game-high 38 points from Tyrese Maxey .

The Raptors will be in a tough spot tonight if they are without Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. as expected. Both have been extremely impactful players for Toronto this season and without those two in the lineup, it’s expected that Precious Achiuawa will likely be inserted into the starting five.

It’s hard to see Joel Embiid not finding a way to feast on Achiuawa in this spot. Embiid put up MVP caliber numbers this season and even if he doesn’t find a way to win the award, he’s going to continue to be an outlier on the floor and one of the most difficult men to stop in all of basketball.

The 76ers presented a lot of matchup problems for the Raptors in game one and it’s hard to see that not continuing here moving forward with the depth issues Toronto is now dealing with.

