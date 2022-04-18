Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Model Preview
zackcooksports@gmail.com
Overview
The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will collide tonight from the Wells Fargo Center for game two of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The 76ers put forth a dominating performance in game one by a score of 131-111, thanks to a game-high 38 points from Tyrese Maxey.
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors (+10000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers (+1600)
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Analysis
The Raptors will be in a tough spot tonight if they are without Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. as expected. Both have been extremely impactful players for Toronto this season and without those two in the lineup, it’s expected that Precious Achiuawa will likely be inserted into the starting five.
It’s hard to see Joel Embiid not finding a way to feast on Achiuawa in this spot. Embiid put up MVP caliber numbers this season and even if he doesn’t find a way to win the award, he’s going to continue to be an outlier on the floor and one of the most difficult men to stop in all of basketball.
The 76ers presented a lot of matchup problems for the Raptors in game one and it’s hard to see that not continuing here moving forward with the depth issues Toronto is now dealing with.
Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toronto Raptors (45.21%) vs Philadelphia 76ers (54.79%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: TOR 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: TOR 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.