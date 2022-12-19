BETTING NBA
03:31 PM, December 19, 2022

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +6.5   -110   O 219.5   -110   +225  
 Current +7   -108   220.5   -108   +235  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -6.5   -110   U 219.5   -110   -275  
 Current -7   -112   220.5   -112   -290  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.3 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 6.8 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.0 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. PF  Chris Boucher   10.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
5. PF  Thaddeus Young   5.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PF  Juancho Hernangomez   4.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.3 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   22.4 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 10.6 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   17.0 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   12.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.5 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 18 GS -6.0 224.0 126-110
Fri, Dec 16 BKN -0.5 224.5 119-116
Wed, Dec 14 SAC -5.0 232.0 124-123
Sun, Dec 11 ORL -6.5 223.0 111-99
Fri, Dec 09 ORL -8.5 222.0 113-109

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 16 GS -9.0 221.5 118-106
Tue, Dec 13 SAC -4.5 229.0 123-103
Sun, Dec 11 CHA -10.5 220.0 131-113
Fri, Dec 09 LAL -4.5 227.5 133-122
Mon, Dec 05 HOU -8.5 222.0 132-123