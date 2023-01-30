BETTING NBA
01:07 PM, January 30, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/30/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +2.5   -110   O 227.5   -110   +118  
 Current +1.5   -108   220.5   -110   +108  
Phoenix Suns  Open -2.5   -110   U 227.5   -110   -138  
 Current -1.5   -112   220.5   -110   -126  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.7 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. PF  Precious Achiuwa   10.2 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.6 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.5 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   14.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.7 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.5 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PF  Cameron Johnson   14.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   8.2 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Dario Saric   5.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 POR +3.0 231.5 123-105
Fri, Jan 27 GS +4.0 234.0 129-117
Wed, Jan 25 SAC +3.0 238.0 113-95
Sun, Jan 22 NY -2.5 223.0 125-116
Sat, Jan 21 BOS +3.0 224.5 106-104

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 SA -5.0 231.5 128-118
Thu, Jan 26 DAL -1.5 221.0 99-95
Tue, Jan 24 CHA -7.5 223.0 128-97
Sun, Jan 22 MEM +8.5 232.0 112-110
Sat, Jan 21 IND -3.0 229.0 112-107