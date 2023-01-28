BETTING NBA
02:34 PM, January 28, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +4.5   -110   O 232.5   -110   +162  
 Current +4.5   -114   231.5   -108   +154  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -4.5   -110   U 232.5   -110   -194  
 Current -4.5   -106   231.5   -112   -184  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.1 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.6 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. PF  Precious Achiuwa   9.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.6 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.5 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   30.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.1 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.3 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 27 GS +4.0 234.0 129-117
Wed, Jan 25 SAC +3.0 238.0 113-95
Sun, Jan 22 NY -2.5 223.0 125-116
Sat, Jan 21 BOS +3.0 224.5 106-104
Thu, Jan 19 MIN -4.5 234.0 128-126

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 UTA -3.5 240.0 134-124
Mon, Jan 23 SA -8.5 240.5 147-127
Sun, Jan 22 LAL -5.5 239.0 121-112
Thu, Jan 19 PHI +1.5 235.0 105-95
Tue, Jan 17 DEN +5.5 238.5 122-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021