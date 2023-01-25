BETTING NBA
11:35 AM, January 25, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/25

Date: 01/25/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +4   -110   O 238.5   -110   +148  
 Current +3.5   -108   238.5   -110   +142  
Sacramento Kings  Open -4   -110   U 238.5   -110   -176  
 Current -3.5   -112   238.5   -110   -168  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.2 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.6 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
4. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SF  OG Anunoby   17.4 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PF  Precious Achiuwa   8.8 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.7 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   12.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   13.2 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 22 NY -2.5 223.0 125-116
Sat, Jan 21 BOS +3.0 224.5 106-104
Thu, Jan 19 MIN -4.5 234.0 128-126
Tue, Jan 17 MIL +1.5 222.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 NY +2.0 219.0 123-121

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 MEM -3.5 245.0 133-100
Sat, Jan 21 PHI -5.0 233.5 129-127
Fri, Jan 20 OKC -5.5 244.5 118-113
Wed, Jan 18 LAL +2.5 244.0 116-111
Sun, Jan 15 SA -6.5 246.5 132-119