BETTING NBA
12:37 PM, February 1, 2023

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/01

Date: 02/01/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toronto Raptors  Open +3   -106   O 230.5   -110   +130  
 Current +3   -110   230.5   -110   +126  
Utah Jazz  Open -3   -114   U 230.5   -110   -154  
 Current -3   -110   230.5   -110   -148  

Projected Lineups:

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.0 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   19.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   15.7 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
4. PF  Precious Achiuwa   10.2 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.6 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.4 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   10.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. C  Walker Kessler   7.7 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SG  Malik Beasley   13.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. C  Kelly Olynyk   11.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 PHO +2.0 220.0 114-106
Sat, Jan 28 POR +3.0 231.5 123-105
Fri, Jan 27 GS +4.0 234.0 129-117
Wed, Jan 25 SAC +3.0 238.0 113-95
Sun, Jan 22 NY -2.5 223.0 125-116

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 DAL -7.5 223.0 108-100
Wed, Jan 25 POR +3.5 240.0 134-124
Mon, Jan 23 CHA -9.0 236.5 120-102
Fri, Jan 20 BKN -4.5 232.0 117-106
Wed, Jan 18 LAC -8.5 229.5 126-103

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Toronto Raptors are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road over their last 7 games
  • The Toronto Raptors are 12-2 (.857) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz over their last 14 games