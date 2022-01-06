Trae Young Ruled out Wednesday Against Kings

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports Trae Young will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

The Hawks have ruled Trae Young (back) out for tonight's game against the Kings, but Cam Reddish (ankle) will be available. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) January 6, 2022

Young is dealing with lower back soreness, last playing in a 136-131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 3, playing 37 minutes, scoring 56 points, four rebounds and 14 assists. Young is a key playmaker for the Hawks, averaging 35 minutes, 28 points, four rebounds, and nine assists per game, starting in 33 games this season. Young also leads the Hawks with a 35% usage rate.

Expect Delon Wright to start for the Hawks in place of Young. Priced at $6,100 on FanDuel, Wright played 31 minutes in Monday’s loss, scoring eight points, five rebounds and three assists. In his three starts this season, Wright averages 35 minutes, 11 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. When Young is off the court, Wright averages .80 fantasy points per minute.

The Hawks are a 1.5-point road underdog against the Sacramento Kings on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 230-point total.