Trail Blazers 11/30 Injury Report

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports that the Portland Trail Blazers will be without All-Star guard Damian Lillard for Tuesday’s home game against the Detroit Pistons. Lillard is dealing with an abdominal issue, and the Trail Blazers staff have opted to give him the night off.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 30, 2021

He won’t be the only Trail Blazer to miss out on the game as forwards Norman Powell and Nassir Little has also been ruled out. Powell has a quad injury while Little is dealing with an ankle problem. As a result, Portland will have 46.7 points of offense on the sideline for tonight’s game. That’s a big reason why the point spread’s dropped to as low as 6.5 after the Trail Blazers opened as a 9.5-point favorite.

Sharp bettors have been ahead of the injury report as they’re primarily responsible for the line move. The total’s taken an even bigger hit considering that it’s down to 209.5 after opening at 216.

