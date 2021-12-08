Trail Blazers G CJ McCollum Has Collapsed Right Lung; To Be Further Evaluated

McCollum did not play in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday with a rib contusion that seems to be more serious. A CT scan showed a collapsed right lung for the shooting guard which may keep him out for an extended period of time. It’s a massive blow as Portland will now lose their second-leading scorer indefinitely as they are sitting tenth in the Western Conference at 11-14.
McCollum has averaged 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in 24 starts so far this season. His timeline for recovery will be something to monitor in the coming days as more information is released on the injury.
Portland Trail Blazers Vs. Golden State Warriors Odds
The Portland Trail Blazers are currently 13.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
