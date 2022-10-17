Trail Blazers Ink SF Nassir Little to 4-Year, $28 Million Deal

Portland selected Little in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft following one season at North Carolina. After struggling to see the floor his first two years, the 22-year-old showed marked improvement in 2021-22, emerging as a vital piece of the Blazers’ rotation before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.
Before the injury, Little was amid the best stretch of his career, posting per-game averages of 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds on 45.5% shooting (40% from three-point range) across 12 January contests. Now fully recovered, the Florida native is expected to serve as the backup to starting small forward Josh Hart.
Little and the Blazers open their regular season on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.
FanDuel Sportsbook has Portland as +1.5 road underdogs on the spread and +102 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.