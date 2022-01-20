Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little exits with knee injury vs. Heat

Nassir Little did not make it through the entire game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. The Trail Blazers forward was in the starting lineup but exited after just over 12 minutes of court time. The swingman went 0-for-4 from the field, including missing all three of his three-point shot attempts. The former North Carolina standout did manage to pull down a board and add one block to his rather unimpressive stat line on the night, but that’s hardly going to pay the FanDuel DFS bill.

Little has been a sneaky good fantasy play of late, going five straight games scoring in double-figures before tonight. The 21-year-old has been getting substantial playing time for the banged-up Blazers and is averaging 14.2 over his past five while routinely going well over the 30-minute mark.

Portland won four of those five games during Little’s hot streak, so losing him for any amount of time will hurt a team already without Damian Lillard that just recently welcomed back CJ McCollum. Consider Little day-to-day for now.

