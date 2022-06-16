Trail Blazers Unlikely to Land Deandre Ayton

While it looks like the Phoenix Suns will be shopping for a new man in the middle this Summer, so may the Portland Trail Blazers. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it is unlikely the Blazers will land Deandre Ayton.
Portland is said to be interested in OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors in a deal that would include their seventh overall pick from the upcoming NBA Entry Draft. They are also expected to keep starting center Jusuf Nurkic.
Rumors started swirling that the NBA’s number one overall pick from 2018 was unhappy with the team that drafted him after arguments with head coach Monty Williams became public. Ayton and the reigning NBA Coach of the Year winner had heated words, caught on camera during Phoenix’s uninspiring early exit from this year’s playoffs. Reports surfaced that the relationship was fractured well before the spat on the screen.
Ayton becomes a restricted free agent in a month and is said to be looking for max money, something the Suns seem hesitant to dole out.
Despite not being the offense’s focal point, the near seven-footer is coming off an outstanding season with Phoenix. Ayton averaged a double-double with 17.2 points and a team-best 10.2 rebounds while leading the club, shooting 63.4 percent from the field.
FanDuel Sportsbook won’t have Suns or Blazers season futures for a while, but the NBA Finals are still in full swing. The Celtics are -3.5 point home favorites against the Warriors tonight in a must-win Game 6 in Boston.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.