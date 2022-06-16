Trail Blazers Unlikely to Land Deandre Ayton

While it looks like the Phoenix Suns will be shopping for a new man in the middle this Summer, so may the Portland Trail Blazers. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, it is unlikely the Blazers will land Deandre Ayton.

Portland is said to be interested in OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors in a deal that would include their seventh overall pick from the upcoming NBA Entry Draft. They are also expected to keep starting center Jusuf Nurkic.

Rumors started swirling that the NBA’s number one overall pick from 2018 was unhappy with the team that drafted him after arguments with head coach Monty Williams became public. Ayton and the reigning NBA Coach of the Year winner had heated words, caught on camera during Phoenix’s uninspiring early exit from this year’s playoffs. Reports surfaced that the relationship was fractured well before the spat on the screen.

Ayton becomes a restricted free agent in a month and is said to be looking for max money, something the Suns seem hesitant to dole out.

Despite not being the offense’s focal point, the near seven-footer is coming off an outstanding season with Phoenix. Ayton averaged a double-double with 17.2 points and a team-best 10.2 rebounds while leading the club, shooting 63.4 percent from the field.

