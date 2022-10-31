Utah Jazz G Collin Sexton's Role to Grow?

Acquired by Utah in the blockbuster deal that sent superstar Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sexton is averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest.
“I’m sure it’ll get to the point where he starts to get more and more and more on his plate,” said veteran Mike Conley, who has taken Sexton under his wing. “Coach and management probably just didn’t want to overload him as soon as he got healthy.”
Sexton himself echoed similar thoughts, saying, “Once the season continues to go, more minutes [will follow].”
While it’s been a frustrating start for Sexton’s fantasy owners, they should remain patient as the former first-rounder offers immense upside on a rebuilding Jazz roster.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jazz as +2 home underdogs on the spread and +112 on the moneyline for Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
