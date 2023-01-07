BETTING NBA
10:50 AM, January 7, 2023

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/07/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +1.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   +102  
 Current +1.5   -110   236.5   -110   +104  
Chicago Bulls  Open -1.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   -120  
 Current -1.5   -110   236.5   -110   -122  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.5 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   10.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.3 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. C  Walker Kessler   6.9 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   16.8 Points, 10.7 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.2 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 05 HOU -7.0 231.5 131-114
Tue, Jan 03 SAC -3.5 242.5 117-115
Sat, Dec 31 MIA -4.5 225.0 126-123
Fri, Dec 30 SAC +3.0 242.5 126-125
Wed, Dec 28 GS -4.0 232.0 112-107

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 PHI +5.0 233.0 126-112
Wed, Jan 04 BKN +5.0 234.5 121-112
Mon, Jan 02 CLE +4.0 225.0 145-134
Sat, Dec 31 CLE -0.5 224.0 103-102
Fri, Dec 30 DET -7.5 231.0 132-118