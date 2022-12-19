BETTING NBA
03:45 PM, December 19, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/19

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +5.5   -108   O 222   -110   +200  
 Current +6   -108   221.5   -110   +205  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -5.5   -112   U 222   -110   -245  
 Current -6   -112   221.5   -110   -250  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.3 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   9.8 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
4. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.9 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. C  Walker Kessler   6.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   14.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   29.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   20.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
3. C  Jarrett Allen   13.7 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PF  Evan Mobley   15.1 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. PF  Kevin Love   9.2 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 MIL +2.5 228.0 123-97
Thu, Dec 15 NO +1.0 232.0 132-129
Tue, Dec 13 NO +2.0 232.5 121-100
Sat, Dec 10 DEN +11.5 228.5 115-110
Fri, Dec 09 MIN -0.5 234.5 118-108

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 DAL -8.5 211.5 100-99
Fri, Dec 16 IND -8.0 221.5 118-112
Wed, Dec 14 DAL +2.5 217.0 105-90
Mon, Dec 12 SA -9.5 220.5 112-111
Sat, Dec 10 OKC -4.5 218.5 110-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers over their last 13 games