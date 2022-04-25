The Jazz held on in Game 4 to tie it up with a thrilling 100-99 victory . Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz in the win with 25 points, while Luka Doncic made his return for the Mavericks and posted a game-high 30 points. Both teams struggled from a shooting perspective in Game 4, with neither eclipsing the 43% mark.

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz series is tied at two and will now shift back to Dallas tonight, with both teams looking to gain the series edge.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Information

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Utah Jazz +3400

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks +2300

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Analysis

This series has been one of, if not the most competitive series of the opening round of the NBA playoffs and it will now shift back to Dallas tonight for Game 5. The Mavericks saw the return of their superstar in Luka Doncic for Game 4 and even though he led the game in scoring, Dallas still fell one point short in an extremely tight contest.

The superstar’s return could shift the series in favor of Dallas, but the Jazz haven’t laid down and instead put together a solid Game 4 victory at home. With how closely contested this series has been, it shouldn’t exactly be a big surprise how similarly the SportsGrid betting model projects both teams ahead of tonight’s meeting.

The model suggests that the Mavericks have a 54.19% win probability, while not giving a huge advantage to either side in terms of the spread or moneyline. There is something that is noteworthy in this spot tonight though, with the over being considered a strong five-star play. So far in this series, we have seen totals of 192, 214, 244, and 199 points. The total for this contest is currently set at 212.5 and has risen 1.5 points after the number opened at 211.