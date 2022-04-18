Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Betting Model Preview
Overview
The Dallas Mavericks will look to even their best-of-seven series with the Utah Jazz tonight from the American Airlines Center.
The Jazz picked up a big road victory in game one of the series by a score of 99-93, but the bigger story from that game may have been the absence of Luka Doncic. Doncic missed the contest with a calf injury and is listed as doubtful ahead of tonight’s second game.
With Doncic sidelined, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 46 points in the losing effort for Dallas, while Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 32 points.
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Game Information
Utah Jazz (1-0) | Dallas Mavericks (0-1)
Date: 04/18/2022 | Time: 08:30 PM
Location: Dallas, Texas | Venue: American Airlines Center
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline Open: Jazz -225/Mavericks +185 | Current: Jazz -225/Mavericks +188
Spread Open: Jazz -5/Mavericks +5 | Current: Jazz -5 (-114)/Mavericks +5 (-106)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Dallas Mavericks +8000
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Analysis
Without a healthy Doncic, the Mavericks are going to have a difficult time once again in game two. They got solid contributions from their backcourt on Saturday but will need even more from their depth in order to even up this series at one apiece.
Utah center Rudy Gobert was a monster on the glass in game one, where he recorded 17 rebounds, which will be an area that the Mavericks will need to clean up if they have any chance of heading to Utah tied up. Doncic’s absence is a hard one to quantify because of his importance to the team and you’d have to figure that if he were expected to play, the line would likely favor the Mavericks at home.
Without him in the lineup and so many options for this Jazz team though, it’s hard to see the Mavs finding a way to keep this one close as they did in game one.
Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Utah Jazz (56.11%) vs Dallas Mavericks (43.89%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: DAL 4.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: DAL 3 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
