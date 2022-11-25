BETTING NBA
01:01 PM, November 25, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/25/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +7.5   -110   O 237   -110   +260  
 Current +7   -110   237.5   -110   +245  
Golden State Warriors  Open -7.5   -110   U 237   -110   -320  
 Current -7   -110   237.5   -110   -300  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.0 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. PG  Collin Sexton   13.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   7.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   14.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   31.6 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   17.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. SF  Andrew Wiggins   19.1 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   7.9 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
5. PG  Jordan Poole   15.7 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. C  Kevon Looney   6.0 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 DET -12.0 234.0 125-116
Mon, Nov 21 LAC +2.0 222.5 121-114
Sat, Nov 19 POR +4.0 228.0 118-113
Fri, Nov 18 PHO -1.0 228.5 134-133
Tue, Nov 15 NY -5.0 231.5 118-111

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 LAC -10.0 223.0 124-107
Mon, Nov 21 NO +10.5 227.0 128-83
Sun, Nov 20 HOU -10.5 233.0 127-120
Fri, Nov 18 NY -7.5 234.5 111-101
Wed, Nov 16 PHO -2.5 227.5 130-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Golden State Warriors have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Utah Jazz at home