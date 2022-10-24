BETTING NBA
12:32 PM, October 24, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/24

Date: 10/24/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +1   -110   O 232.5   -110   -102  
 Current +2   -110   231.5   -110   -126  
Houston Rockets  Open -1   -110   U 232.5   -110   -116  
 Current -2   -110   231.5   -110   -108  

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 NO +8.5 231.5 122-121
Fri, Oct 21 MIN +8.0 226.5 132-126
Wed, Oct 19 DEN +7.0 225.5 123-102
Thu, Apr 28 DAL +1.0 210.5 98-96
Mon, Apr 25 DAL +3.0 212.5 102-77

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Oct 22 MIL +13.0 227.5 125-105
Fri, Oct 21 MEM +7.0 231.5 129-122
Wed, Oct 19 ATL +10.5 234.5 117-107
Sun, Apr 10 ATL +12.0 240.5 130-114
Fri, Apr 08 TOR +12.0 228.0 117-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Houston Rockets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Houston Rockets are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Houston Rockets have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Utah Jazz off two days rest