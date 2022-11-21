BETTING NBA
04:17 PM, November 21, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/21

Date: 11/21/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +3.5   -108   O 222   -110   +136  
 Current +1.5   -108   222.5   -110   +104  
LA Clippers  Open -3.5   -112   U 222   -110   -162  
 Current -1.5   -112   222.5   -110   -122  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.3 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   18.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.3 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. SG  Talen Horton-Tucker   7.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  Collin Sexton   13.1 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   7.9 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

LA Clippers

1. C  Ivica Zubac   9.5 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   10.5 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   14.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   11.6 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   12.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 POR +4.0 228.0 118-113
Fri, Nov 18 PHO -1.0 228.5 134-133
Tue, Nov 15 NY -5.0 231.5 118-111
Sun, Nov 13 PHI +4.0 218.5 105-98
Sat, Nov 12 WAS -4.0 221.0 121-112

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 SA -8.5 221.5 119-97
Thu, Nov 17 DET -10.5 219.0 96-91
Tue, Nov 15 DAL +6.5 211.5 103-101
Mon, Nov 14 HOU -5.0 220.0 122-106
Sat, Nov 12 BKN -2.0 212.0 110-95

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Utah Jazz are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-5 (.583) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021