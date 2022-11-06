BETTING NBA
12:15 PM, November 6, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 11/06/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. SF  Paul George   23.8 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. C  Ivica Zubac   10.0 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   14.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   12.9 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. PG  Reggie Jackson   10.0 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. SF  Norman Powell   10.9 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

LA Clippers

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.2 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   17.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   11.9 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
4. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PF  Jarred Vanderbilt   9.0 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. PG  Collin Sexton   13.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 04 SA -3.5 225.5 113-106
Wed, Nov 02 HOU -6.0 222.5 109-101
Mon, Oct 31 HOU -8.5 225.0 95-93
Sun, Oct 30 NO -2.5 226.0 112-91
Thu, Oct 27 OKC -7.0 218.5 118-110

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 04 LAL +4.0 228.5 130-116
Wed, Nov 02 DAL +6.5 222.0 103-100
Mon, Oct 31 MEM +3.0 232.0 121-105
Sat, Oct 29 MEM +3.5 226.0 124-123
Fri, Oct 28 DEN +8.0 231.5 117-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 7-5 (.583) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Utah Jazz at home