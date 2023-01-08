BETTING NBA
11:11 AM, January 8, 2023

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/08

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +9   -110   O 236.5   -110   +330  
 Current +7.5   -110   233.5   -110   +265  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -9   -110   U 236.5   -110   -420  
 Current -7.5   -110   233.5   -110   -330  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   10.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.0 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.5 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   14.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.6 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. C  Steven Adams   8.0 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SG  Desmond Bane   21.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 07 CHI -2.5 239.5 126-118
Thu, Jan 05 HOU -7.0 231.5 131-114
Tue, Jan 03 SAC -3.5 242.5 117-115
Sat, Dec 31 MIA -4.5 225.0 126-123
Fri, Dec 30 SAC +3.0 242.5 126-125

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 05 ORL -6.5 230.0 123-115
Wed, Jan 04 CHA -7.0 237.5 131-107
Sun, Jan 01 SAC -4.0 240.0 118-108
Sat, Dec 31 NO -6.0 237.0 116-101
Thu, Dec 29 TOR -4.5 230.5 119-106