BETTING NBA
12:58 PM, January 16, 2023

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/16/2023
Time: 04:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +1.5   -110   O 234.5   -108   +102  
 Current +2.5   -112   234.5   -108   +116  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -1.5   -110   U 234.5   -112   -120  
 Current -2.5   -110   234.5   -112   -136  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.6 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   21.1 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   7.2 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.2 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
5. SG  Malik Beasley   13.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.4 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   23.8 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.6 Points, 11.8 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.0 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 14 PHI +6.0 232.0 118-117
Fri, Jan 13 ORL -5.5 234.0 112-108
Tue, Jan 10 CLE +2.5 226.5 116-114
Sun, Jan 08 MEM +5.5 234.5 123-118
Sat, Jan 07 CHI -2.5 239.5 126-118

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 14 CLE +4.5 225.0 110-102
Fri, Jan 13 PHO -6.5 223.0 121-116
Wed, Jan 11 DET -6.0 233.0 135-118
Sun, Jan 08 HOU -3.5 233.0 104-96
Fri, Jan 06 LAC -5.5 223.5 128-115

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2021/2022