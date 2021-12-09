Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Preview: Home Underdog Appeal

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/09

The Jazz and 76ers come into tonight’s contest, both having played last night. Philadelphia returns home winners of three-straight, the latest a 110-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets, while Utah captured its fifth straight victory, blowing out the Timberwolves 136-104 in Minnesota.

The two teams met on November 16th, with the Jazz cruising to a 120-85 home-court victory. However, the 76ers played without star center Joel Embiid and shot a miserable 36.7% from the field, and just 6-29 from distance on that night. While Utah’s strong defense was certainly at play here, it is nevertheless important not to read too much into their prior meeting. All signs point to Embiid in the lineup tonight, and the 76ers are simply a different team when the all-star is good to go. That said, Embiid will face one of the best defensive centers in the NBA in Utah’s Rudy Gobert, and this battle of the big men is a featured matchup on this abbreviated slate.

Surprisingly, Philadelphia is only .500 at home (5-5) and is an underdog against the spread this evening (+3), where they have also struggled, going just 1-3 against the number. The Jazz are 6-5 as road favorites, 8-3 away overall.

Utah’s offense has exploded during their winning streak – Quin Snyder’s squad averaging over 127 PPG over the five victories. Donovan Mitchell has led the way scoring over 30 points in each of the last four games. Defensively the Jazz have been solid all year, ranking fifth, allowing just 104.8 PPG.

With our model’s expected point margin of Sixers by 0.7 rather than +3-point dogs, the 76ers getting a triple at home is an attractive value play. Utah’s improved offensive play also has our model’s expected game total of 224.3, standing out vs. the 215.5 betting line number.