Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Tonight’s game is the first of back-to-back meetings between the two teams. The Jazz will head to Phoenix before returning home to face the Suns on Wednesday. We should learn a lot from these next two games as both teams are significant threats in the Western Conference.

The Jazz are fourth in the West but have lost seven of their past nine games. Utah is coming off a 94-92 loss to the Warriors. Bojan Bogdanovic had a game-high 21 points.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists, and four rebounds a game. However, Mitchell is out of Monday’s game due to concussion protocol. Bogdanovic is second on the team with 18.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert are both listed as day-to-day for tonight’s game. The three of them are Utah’s top-three scorers.

Meanwhile, the Suns are on an absolute roll. Phoenix is first in the NBA with a 36-9 record and has won six straight. They’re coming off a 113-103 win over the Pacers. Mikal Bridges had a game-high 23 points.

Devin Booker leads the team, averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. Jae Crowder and Cameron Payne have been ruled out for Monday’s game after suffering wrist injuries against Indiana.

The Jazz lead the league in NBA scoring, averaging 114.2 points per game, while Phoenix is third with 112.5. However, the Suns fair better on the opposite side of the ball. Phoenix is sixth in opponent scoring, allowing 104.5 points per game, while Utah is 12th with 107.1. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 222, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 222.5.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 20-25-2 and 12-10-1 on the road, while the Suns are 25-20 and 11-12 at home. Furthermore, Utah is 0-4 ATS in their past four games, playing on no days rest.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model thinks there’s value with the Jazz in this matchup. According to the model, Utah has a 35.18 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of +184, and an expected point margin of -4.5. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has the Jazz at +385 on the moneyline and +10.5 on the spread.

The model recommends Utah’s moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. However, it thinks we should avoid betting on the total, giving the over only half a star.