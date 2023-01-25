BETTING NBA
11:28 AM, January 25, 2023

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/25

Date: 01/25/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +3.5   -110   O 237.5   -110   +136  
 Current +3.5   -106   240   -110   +138  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -3.5   -110   U 237.5   -110   -162  
 Current -3.5   -114   240   -110   -164  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.8 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   21.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   7.6 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
5. PG  Collin Sexton   14.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   13.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   29.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.2 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.9 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. PF  Jerami Grant   21.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 CHA -9.0 236.5 120-102
Fri, Jan 20 BKN -4.5 232.0 117-106
Wed, Jan 18 LAC -8.5 229.5 126-103
Mon, Jan 16 MIN +4.0 231.5 126-125
Sat, Jan 14 PHI +6.0 232.0 118-117

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 23 SA -8.5 240.5 147-127
Sun, Jan 22 LAL -5.5 239.0 121-112
Thu, Jan 19 PHI +1.5 235.0 105-95
Tue, Jan 17 DEN +5.5 238.5 122-113
Sun, Jan 15 DAL -9.0 223.0 140-123