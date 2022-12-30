BETTING NBA
11:58 AM, December 30, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +3   -110   O 239   -110   +128  
 Current +3.5   -112   242   -114   +136  
Sacramento Kings  Open -3   -110   U 239   -110   -152  
 Current -3.5   -108   242   -106   -162  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   23.2 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
3. PG  Mike Conley   9.6 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.4 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. C  Walker Kessler   6.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.3 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
3. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.7 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
4. SG  Malik Monk   14.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 GS -4.0 232.0 112-107
Mon, Dec 26 SA -4.5 235.5 126-122
Thu, Dec 22 WAS -7.0 231.0 120-112
Tue, Dec 20 DET -2.5 228.5 126-111
Mon, Dec 19 CLE +6.5 220.5 122-99

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 DEN -2.5 237.5 127-126
Tue, Dec 27 DEN +3.0 237.5 113-106
Fri, Dec 23 WAS -8.5 238.5 125-111
Wed, Dec 21 LAL -8.0 239.5 134-120
Mon, Dec 19 CHA -10.0 241.5 125-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Utah Jazz are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021