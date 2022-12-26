BETTING NBA
12:53 PM, December 26, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/26

Date: 12/26/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open -5.5   -110   O 236   -110   -225  
 Current -5.5   -106   235   -110   -205  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +5.5   -110   U 236   -110   +188  
 Current +5.5   -114   235   -110   +172  

Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Walker Kessler   6.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
4. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.4 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. PG  Mike Conley   9.5 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
6. PG  Collin Sexton   14.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SG  Devin Vassell   19.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   20.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.8 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
4. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.1 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   8.8 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.3 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 22 WAS -7.0 231.0 120-112
Tue, Dec 20 DET -2.5 228.5 126-111
Mon, Dec 19 CLE +6.5 220.5 122-99
Sat, Dec 17 MIL +2.5 228.0 123-97
Thu, Dec 15 NO +1.0 232.0 132-129

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 ORL +6.0 227.5 133-113
Thu, Dec 22 NO +8.5 227.5 126-117
Mon, Dec 19 HOU +4.5 227.5 124-105
Sat, Dec 17 MIA +8.0 222.0 111-101
Wed, Dec 14 POR +7.5 231.0 128-112