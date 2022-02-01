Utah’s Rudy Gobert And Donovan Mitchell Miss Tuesday’s Practice

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell did not participate in Tuesday’s practice.

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert (calf) and Donovan Mitchell (concussion) did not practice today. They’ve missed last four and seven games, respectively. Nuggets in town tomorrow. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 1, 2022

Gobert is bothered by a calf problem, while Mitchell’s still dealing with lingering effects from a concussion injury. Both players have recently missed a total of 11 games due to injuries, and since then, Utah’s gone just 1-6 during that span and 2-11 in their past 13 games.

At the moment, it remains unclear if either player will be able to suit up on Wednesday when the Jazz take on the Nuggets. It’ll be the first game of a six-game homestand for the Jazz. Denver comes into the contest on a five-game winning streak as it now trails Utah by one game in the Northwest Division.

Bettors could find some value on Denver to win the division as FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists its odds at +390 while Utah is the odds-on-favorite at -550. To win the conference, Utah is available at +500 while Denver’s odds are at +1300.