Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Cleared to Play in Game 3 vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors can put the Dallas Mavericks NBA Championship aspirations on life support tonight. The Dubs enter Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead, relying on impressive defensive efforts to escape their offensively-gifted opponents.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins has emerged as a top defensive player but was questionable leading up to Sunday night’s contest with ankle soreness.

Everything’s turning up Golden State, as Wiggins has been cleared to participate tonight against the Mavs.

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins 'good to go' for Game 3 of Western Conference finals https://t.co/s8nHMAQReV via @mercnews — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) May 22, 2022

Although defense has been a priority, Wiggins continues to deliver above-average offensive performances. The former Rookie of the Year is averaging 15.0 points on 47.8% shooting and 6.6 rebounds per game this postseason.

If Wiggins’ ankle doesn’t hold up, the Warriors will likely turn things over to Otto Porter Jr. The 28-year-old started 15 games for Golden State this season and gets an average of 21.9 minutes per game in the playoffs.

The announcement didn’t move the Warriors off their underdog price at FanDuel Sportsbook; they remain +2.5 road dogs in Game 3.