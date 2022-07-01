Warriors C Kevon Looney Agrees to 3-Year $25.5M Extension

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Looney has signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Golden State Warriors.

Free agent center Kevon Looney has agreed to a three-year, $25.5M deal to return to Golden State, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

This past season, Looney was a quintessential part of the team’s championship run. He filled in perfectly as a non-ball dominant center who helped give their small lineups a bit of size and brute. The 26-year-old grabbed a career-high 7.3 rebounds per game and didn’t miss a single appearance, playing in all 82 regular-season and 22 postseason games. He should be worth every penny and will continue to anchor the paint for Golden State in their quest for more rings on the backend of one of the league’s great dynasties.

The Warriors have already had some difficult decisions on who to retain in free agency this offseason. Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica have already left Golden State over the past 24 hours.

