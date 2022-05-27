Warriors G Gary Payton II Expected to Return For NBA Finals

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II is expected to return for the NBA Finals.

Payton has been sidelined since May 3 after suffering a fractured elbow in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The injury resulted from a Dillon Brooks flagrant-2 foul that sent Payton crashing to the floor. Brooks was ejected from that game and suspended.

Payton is one of the Warriors’ better defenders, leading the team with 1.4 steals per game during the regular season. He also contributed 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 71 regular-season games. In seven postseason games, Payton averaged 6.1 points, three rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks.

On Thursday, Golden State eliminated the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 and will face either the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. The Celtics currently lead the Heat in their series three games to two, with Game 6 set for Friday.

